Karachi Shopkeepers take down armed robber in Shocking Viral Video

KARACHI – Tensions are rising in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi as residents grow increasingly frustrated with the rising wave of robberies and street crimes. In a recent incident, a robbery attempt at a mobile accessory shop was thwarted.

The entire event was captured in CCTV footage, which quickly went viral on social media. The video shows the robber entering the shop, where he snatches cell phones from a customer and the shopkeeper, as well as cash from the counter. However, his greed led him into trouble when he attempted to steal more valuables from behind the counter.

In a tense standoff, one of the shopkeepers managed to overpower the thief, leading to a crowd gathering outside the shop. The mob thrashed him black and blue before police arrived at the scene and took the robber into custody.

The video, which has since gone viral, has garnered praise from social media users who have applauded the bravery of the shopkeeper for foiling the robbery attempt and protecting his business.