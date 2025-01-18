Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pak forces gear up for major security operation in Kurram after attack on aid convoy

Pak Forces Gear Up For Major Security Operation In Kurram After Attack On Aid Convoy

PESHAWAR – Violence-hit Kurram to witness major security operation after attacks on aid convoy in restive region that saw hundreds of deaths amid sporadic clashes between rival groups.

Amid recent attacks on an aid convoy, the government took decision to start a military operation in Lower Kurram as ten people lost their lives during the ambush. Kurram DC issued a formal notification, directing authorities to set up temporary displacement camps in Tull and Hangu to accommodate those displaced by the operation.

Government Girls Degree College in Tull, the Technical College, and the Rescue 1122 building will be used for camps as civil-military officials decided to end the hostile situation in the region.

The deadly ambush targeted convoy of 33 vehicles, including two aid trucks carrying vital medicines, as it was en route to resupply food. It was reported that four drivers were kidnapped during the attack were later found dead in the Urwali area of Lower Kurram.

Locals demanded immediate justice with millions of people in Kurram remain under siege. The violence in Kurram has been escalating for months, with recent fighting claiming over one hundred and fity lives in last three months.

The ongoing conflict severely isolated the region, making it difficult for residents to access essential resources. The government’s operation aims to restore peace and stability to the area.

KP govt declares emergency in Kurram amid law, order concerns

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 18 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search