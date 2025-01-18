Pak forces gear up for major security operation in Kurram after attack on aid convoy

PESHAWAR – Violence-hit Kurram to witness major security operation after attacks on aid convoy in restive region that saw hundreds of deaths amid sporadic clashes between rival groups.

Amid recent attacks on an aid convoy, the government took decision to start a military operation in Lower Kurram as ten people lost their lives during the ambush. Kurram DC issued a formal notification, directing authorities to set up temporary displacement camps in Tull and Hangu to accommodate those displaced by the operation.

Government Girls Degree College in Tull, the Technical College, and the Rescue 1122 building will be used for camps as civil-military officials decided to end the hostile situation in the region.

The deadly ambush targeted convoy of 33 vehicles, including two aid trucks carrying vital medicines, as it was en route to resupply food. It was reported that four drivers were kidnapped during the attack were later found dead in the Urwali area of Lower Kurram.

Locals demanded immediate justice with millions of people in Kurram remain under siege. The violence in Kurram has been escalating for months, with recent fighting claiming over one hundred and fity lives in last three months.

The ongoing conflict severely isolated the region, making it difficult for residents to access essential resources. The government’s operation aims to restore peace and stability to the area.