Is Sania Mirza dating UAE property tycoon Adel Sajan after divorce?

ABU DHABI – Indian former professional tennis player Sania Mirza is reportedly seeing UAE-based businessman Adel Sajan, after her split from Pakistani ex-cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Mirza, who resides in Dubai with her son, is now in the news again, as reports linked her with Adel Sajan – a famous billionaire who recently featured in Shark Tanks. The buzz about their alleged relationship intensified as Adel has been working on designing Sania’s villa in the Gulf nation, which may have led to their growing ties. Sources claimed there are more than professional ties between the two.

Their relationship however remained under the wraps as the property tycoon or Indian tennis great have not shared any update about it, leaving many to wonder about the reality of their connection.

The rumors come at time when Sania is still recovering from her recent separation from Shoaib Malik. She was also linked to former cricketer Muhammad Shami, but the rumours were dismissed by the latter.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and have a son, Izhaan, they officially divorced in 2024 through Khula, an Islamic divorce process initiated by Sania. The news of their divorce was confirmed after Shoaib married actress Sana Javed, prompting further media attention on Sania’s personal life.

Meanwhile, fans and social media users are eager to know more about their alleged relationship. Sania so far shared several emotional messages on social media, acknowledging the emotional toll of her divorce and the challenges she has faced.