Saudi Riyal SAR to Pakistani Rupee PKR Rate Today – January 18, 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate to Pakistani rupee saw no changes today on January 18, 2025, with currency hovering around Rs74.2 in open market.

If you are looking to make Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee international money transfer, following are latest rates for you.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal is 74.2, while selling rate is 74.75.

Date Exchange Rate Selling Jan 18 Saturday Rs74.20 Rs. 74.75

At the current rate, 500 Saudi Riyals would be equivalent to around Rs 37,000 in local currency. Riyal holds its value in the open market despite ongoing fluctuations in currency market.