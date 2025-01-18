Engineering student ‘raped’ at private hostel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – A shocking incident of sexual assault has been reported from a private hostel of Hyderabad, India where a first-year engineering student was subjected to sexual assault earlier this week.

Police revealed that a driver, who is an employee of the hostel’s owner, resorted to violence with a female student on Wednesday.

The girl was said to be alone in her room at the time of the incident as the accused allegedly knocked on her door, claiming to have a bed sheet to deliver. When the girl opened the door, the man attempted to come inside and assaulted her.

The victim was preparing for practical exams scheduled for the next day at the varsity. After the assault, she moved to the local police station, prompting an investigation.

Later, the victim was rushed to the hospital for a medical examination, and the team gathered all the evidence. The suspect has been nabbed and cops are investigating all aspects of the case.

This incident raised significant concern about safety in private hostels in India and activists raised calls for all possible measures for safety of students living away from home.