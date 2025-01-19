Parts of Karachi lose power in outage amid tripping of K-Electric’s grid stations

KARACHI – Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi suffered a massive power outage, amid a fault in K-Electric’s extra high-tension (EHT) line which led to the shutdown of multiple grid stations.

Sunday outage left several key areas of port city without electricity since morning, causing significant disruption for locals. North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Lyari, Kharadar, Defence, I.I. Chundrigar Road, SITE Area, Chowrangi were among the worst-hit regions.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to restore power in the provincial capital, but ongoing disruptions have inconvenienced tens of thousands.

As all eyes are K-Electric, officials have not shared exact details when the power will be fully restored. Citizens are eagerly awaiting updates from the utility company as the situation continues to unfold.