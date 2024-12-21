Sindh government announces plan to solarize all schools

Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has announced that all public schools in the province will be gradually shifted to solar energy, while private schools will also receive full support in adopting solar power solutions.

Speaking at the All Sindh Science and Arts Gala, organized by the Directorate of Private Schools Education Sindhand All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Education, Shah highlighted the government’s commitment to sustainable energy and education reform. The event, held at the PAF Museum under the theme “Paigham Pakistan – Istehkam Pakistan” (Message of Pakistan – Stability of Pakistan), aimed to promote national unity and development through science and arts.

In his address, the minister underscored the critical role of teachers in shaping the country’s future by educating students about Pakistan’s history and fostering positive awareness. He emphasized that the message for today’s youth is one of stability, progress, and optimism.

“Pakistan’s future is in bright and secure hands. Conditions are improving day by day, and new job opportunities are being created,” Shah remarked.

He further noted that both local and international investors are showing confidence in Pakistan’s economic stability, contributing to increased investments across various sectors.

The minister reaffirmed the Sindh government’s dedication to addressing power shortages, particularly during the summer months, and tackling issues like overbilling. Efforts are underway to provide affordable electricity to consumers and reduce dependency on traditional energy sources.

The solarization initiative aims to address energy challenges faced by schools, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly learning environment.

Shah reiterated the government’s broader vision to modernize infrastructure and promote renewable energy adoption across the province. The solarization of schools is part of a larger strategy to combat energy crises, reduce carbon footprints, and promote sustainable development.

“We are committed to ensuring affordable electricity and eliminating load-shedding, enabling a better future for our children,” he added.

The event concluded with a call to action for educators to instill values of patriotism, resilience, and innovation in students, reinforcing the vision of a progressive and self-reliant Pakistan.