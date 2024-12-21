South Africa’s fast bowler ruled out of third ODI against Pakistan due to injury

South Africa’s key fast bowler, Ottniel Baartman, has been ruled out of the third One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan due to injury.

According to Cricket South Africa, Baartman sustained an injury to his right ankle, which sidelined him from the second ODI after he featured in the series opener. Following medical assessment, the pacer has now been ruled out of the final match as well.

In Baartman’s absence, Corbin Bosch has been added to South Africa’s squad for the decisive game.

The final ODI of the series is scheduled for Sunday, with Pakistan already holding an unassailable 2-0 lead.