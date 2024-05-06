Shehla Raza quits as PHF president

Syeda Shehla Raza, a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who was recently elected the first woman president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), resigned from her office on Monday.
Shehla Raza made history a few weeks ago when she was elected the first woman president of the PHF. She was unanimously elected president of the hockey governing body after a meeting in Karachi. Officials picked Raja Shuja as the finance secretary of the federation.
The Congress huddle was attended by 54 out of a total 64 members, including representatives of National Bank and Pakistan Customs.
For the unversed, Shehla Raza has previously served as vice president of hockey federation.
In February this year, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar resigned from the coveted post of president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) after 8 years.
Former caretaker prime minister Kakar named Tariq Hussain Bugti for the post.
Pakistan’s men’s hockey team failed to qualify for Olympic Games for three consecutive time.
The team’s last Olympic appearance was in 2012, where they finished 7th, a slight improvement from their 8th-place finish in 2008. Despite being an eight-time Olympic medallist, the Asia nation struggled in recent years.
The administration of Pakistan hockey has been chaotic, with financial crises leading to non-payment of allowances and contract salaries to players and coaches.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
