Search

Sports

Shehla Raza quits as PHF president

Web Desk
11:55 PM | 6 May, 2024
Shehla Raza quits as PHF president
Source: File photo

Syeda Shehla Raza, a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who was recently elected the first woman president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), resigned from her office on Monday.

Shehla Raza made history a few weeks ago when she was elected the first woman president of the PHF. She was unanimously elected president of the hockey governing body after a meeting in Karachi. Officials picked Raja Shuja as the finance secretary of the federation.

The Congress huddle was attended by 54 out of a total 64 members, including representatives of National Bank and Pakistan Customs.

For the unversed, Shehla Raza has previously served as vice president of hockey federation.

In February this year, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar resigned from the coveted post of president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) after 8 years.

Former caretaker prime minister Kakar named Tariq Hussain Bugti for the post.

Pakistan’s men’s hockey team failed to qualify for Olympic Games for three consecutive time.

The team’s last Olympic appearance was in 2012, where they finished 7th, a slight improvement from their 8th-place finish in 2008. Despite being an eight-time Olympic medallist, the Asia nation struggled in recent years.

The administration of Pakistan hockey has been chaotic, with financial crises leading to non-payment of allowances and contract salaries to players and coaches.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:55 PM | 6 May, 2024

Shehla Raza quits as PHF president

07:00 PM | 6 May, 2024

Pakistan’s kit for T20 World Cup 2024 unveiled 

02:08 PM | 6 May, 2024

Babar Azam vows to lift T20 World Cup

06:15 PM | 5 May, 2024

Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-0 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

11:44 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan hockey team clinch dramatic victory ...

11:34 PM | 4 May, 2024

Imad Wasim addresses rumours about rift with Babar Azam

Sports

09:31 AM | 4 May, 2024

Pakistan women cricketers to attend Army fitness camp at Kakul ...

03:47 PM | 4 May, 2024

When will PSL 10 begin? Proposed window announced

Advertisement

Latest

11:55 PM | 6 May, 2024

Shehla Raza quits as PHF president

Gold & Silver

04:00 PM | 6 May, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, and other currencies - 6 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: