Pakistan cricket team leaves for Ireland, England series
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's national cricket team on Tuesday left for Dublin to participate in T20 series against Ireland, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.
Those who left for Ireland and England series includes Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan.
Earlier, ace pacer Mohammad Amir faced visa delay.
Mohammad Amir came out of retirement for Ireland and England series, which is Pakistan's second-to-last series before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in June.
Following the Irish series, Pakistan will play four T20Is against England. Their first match at the World Cup will be against co-hosts the United States of America in Dallas on June 6.
|Date
|Opponent
|Match Number
|Venue
|10 May
|Ireland
|1st T20I
|Dublin
|12 May
|Ireland
|2nd T20I
|Dublin
|14 May
|Ireland
|3rd T20I
|Dublin
|22 May
|England
|1st T20I
|Leeds
|25 May
|England
|2nd T20I
|Birmingham
|28 May
|England
|3rd T20I
|Cardiff
|30 May
|England
|4th T20I
|The Oval
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.