Pakistan cricket team leaves for Ireland, England series

Web Desk
08:46 AM | 7 May, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's national cricket team on Tuesday left for Dublin to participate in T20 series against Ireland, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.

Those who left for Ireland and England series includes Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan.

Earlier, ace pacer Mohammad Amir faced visa delay.

Mohammad Amir came out of retirement for Ireland and England series, which is Pakistan's second-to-last series before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in June.

Following the Irish series, Pakistan will play four T20Is against England. Their first match at the World Cup will be against co-hosts the United States of America in Dallas on June 6.

Pakistan vs Ireland series 

Date Opponent Match Number Venue
10 May Ireland 1st T20I Dublin
12 May Ireland 2nd T20I Dublin
14 May Ireland 3rd T20I Dublin
22 May England 1st T20I Leeds
25 May England 2nd T20I Birmingham
28 May England 3rd T20I Cardiff
30 May England 4th T20I The Oval

