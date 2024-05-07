Pakistan cricket team leaves for Ireland, England series

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's national cricket team on Tuesday left for Dublin to participate in T20 series against Ireland, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.

Those who left for Ireland and England series includes Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan.

Earlier, ace pacer Mohammad Amir faced visa delay.

Mohammad Amir came out of retirement for Ireland and England series, which is Pakistan's second-to-last series before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in June.

Following the Irish series, Pakistan will play four T20Is against England. Their first match at the World Cup will be against co-hosts the United States of America in Dallas on June 6.

Pakistan vs Ireland series