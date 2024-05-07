Supreme Court resumes hearing on IHC judges letter against 'agencies interference'

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court on Tueday started suo moto hearing in case of Islamabad Judges letters over alleged interference by intelligence agencies in judicial affairs.

Six member larger bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, are hearing the case for the third time. The bench includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Halali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

During the last hearing, the top court sought reply from incumbent government.

The court had also invited suggestions from the Pakistan Bar, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other parties to the case. IHC and provincial high courts have submitted their suggestions in the high profile case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa took suo moto notice in early April to hear multiple petitions and applications regarding allegations of intelligence agencies' interference in judicial matters.

Besides SHCBA, another petition requests apex court to form an inquiry commission comprising three top court judges to investigate the contents of a letter written by six Islamabad High Court judges regarding interference in their work.

The petitioner seeks to hold accountable those responsible for such interference and to safeguard the judiciary's independence.

In letters, the judges mentioned blatant interference of intelligence agencies in judicial functions.

More to follow...