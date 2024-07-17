NDMA issues GLOF alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan amid glacial melting

PESHAWAR - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, warning of increased risks due to rising temperatures and potential storms and rains.

The NDMA's National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) issued the alert considering the accelerated melting of glaciers and possible heavy rainfall during the period from July 17 to July 23, causing increased water flow in local streams and potential lake outbursts, alongside the risk of landslides.

Authorities have directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Gilgit Disaster Management Authority (GDMA) to maintain constant communication with relevant departments. This ensures necessary arrangements for emergency personnel availability, provision of essential equipment, and pre-established measures in case of road closures or damage in vulnerable areas.

Further instructions have been given to authorities to alert local communities, tourists, and travelers in high-risk areas to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. Mock exercises are being organized in critical areas to ensure timely evacuation and safeguarding of lives and property during emergencies.

The NDMA emphasizes proactive measures to secure public safety, aiming to mitigate risks and ensure timely responses to protect lives and property in potentially affected regions.