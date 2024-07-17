NDMA issues GLOF alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan amid glacial melting

PESHAWAR - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, warning of increased risks due to rising temperatures and potential storms and rains.
The NDMA's National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) issued the alert considering the accelerated melting of glaciers and possible heavy rainfall during the period from July 17 to July 23, causing increased water flow in local streams and potential lake outbursts, alongside the risk of landslides.
Authorities have directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Gilgit Disaster Management Authority (GDMA) to maintain constant communication with relevant departments. This ensures necessary arrangements for emergency personnel availability, provision of essential equipment, and pre-established measures in case of road closures or damage in vulnerable areas.
Further instructions have been given to authorities to alert local communities, tourists, and travelers in high-risk areas to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. Mock exercises are being organized in critical areas to ensure timely evacuation and safeguarding of lives and property during emergencies.
The NDMA emphasizes proactive measures to secure public safety, aiming to mitigate risks and ensure timely responses to protect lives and property in potentially affected regions.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
