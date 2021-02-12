PSEB working on enhancing IT industry-academia collaboration

ISLAMABAD – In line with the efforts to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan’s information technology industry and boost exports, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the attached department of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, is making efforts to enhance IT Industry-Academia collaboration and has been working on setting up channels through which Pakistani IT companies can utilise the brain bank available at universities across Pakistan.

PSEB is working with the universities to develop case studies for IT/ITeS companies and technology startups focusing on business strategy, marketing, technology, pricing strategy, R&D, customer acquisition, cost optimization, product development, and other commercial and technical matters.

The studies to be conducted under this program would be developed to promote the technology industry of Pakistan across the globe and may also be made part of the curriculum of the universities thereby imparting practical training to the students as well.

The first university to enter program for developing case studies for IT Industry is the University of Central Punjab. UCP promotes multi-disciplinary research to aid Pakistan’s industry and to provide faculty and the students the opportunity to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological, economic and business environment. The university is also pursuing programs that would encourage its students into taking the entrepreneur path as opposed seeking jobs. The university has a dedicated research, innovation and commercialization wing which focuses on developing research culture, industrial linkages and business incubation.

MD PSEB Osman Nasir said that the increased competition and globalization means that there is close collaboration between the Industry, Academic and public sector entities to ensure that holistic, high quality growth of the industry is attained. He said academic and industry collaboration is paramount as it would ensure that our academic sector is aware of the manpower requirements of the industry and can collaborate on research required by the industry. This would also foster the culture of innovation in the country.