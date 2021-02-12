Alia Bhatt's stunning bridal photoshoot sparks wedding rumours
Grand and lavish star-studded Bollywood weddings that look right out of a fairytale are everyone's favourite.
After Varun-Natasha wedding and Deepika-Ranveer tied the knot, fans have been speculating about when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sealing the deal.
The Student of the Year star's short getaway to the Maldives with Ranbir Kapoor and family gave birth to rumours that there might be a destination wedding on the cards, but Alia's return to the town put an end to them.
Luckily for the fans, a new bridal look of Alia has been making rounds on social media in which the 27-year-old diva looks exquisite in a powder pink ensemble with heavy-laden jewels.
Striking a pose with celebrity Mehndi artist Veena Nagda, Bhatt looked gorgeous as she adorned her hands with henna.
Rumour has it that the Raazi star was shooting for the 'Cadbury' ad.
On the work front, Bhatt has numerous projects in the pipeline including Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
