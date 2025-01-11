Petition filed in Pakistan court for immediate ban on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok

LAHORE – A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking an immediate ban on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

The federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have been made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner argued that every second person in Pakistan has a YouTube channel that is being used for blackmailing purposes.

The petition claimed that unethical videos are being uploaded to gain views and earn money, adding that videos can be uploaded on these platforms without any license.

It further stated that fake videos are being uploaded on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, addng that YouTubers are showing their family women in vlogs, which is destroying the family system.

The petition requested the court to direct the implementation of the Citizen Protection Rules and order the closure of all social media platforms.