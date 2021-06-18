Systems Limited wins Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry IT Award 2021

ISLAMABAD - Systems Limited has bagged the President IT Award, organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

The ICCI IT Awards 2021 were held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. The award ceremony aimed to recognize the achievements of information technology companies that are playing their part in strengthening the economic well-being of Pakistan.

LCCI recognised Systems Limited’s dedication, innovation, and continuous growth in the IT industry. The chamber appreciated all the hard work that Pakistan’s leading technology organization is doing to strengthen the digital landscape in this country.

Systems Limited maintains a keen focus on innovation, reinvention, and meaningful investments in startups and collaboration with organizations such as TCF to pave a pathway of growth and digital innovation for future generations. President IT Award by LCCI is a testament to the company’s dedication to the IT sector.

Previously, System Limited was awarded Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion and PSEB’s Top IT Exporter 2019 and Top IT Consultancy Services Exporter. These achievements, according to the company’s leadership, are a clear representation of the talent that makes it possible for the Systems. The company acknowledges the importance of attracting and nurturing the industry’s brightest minds and takes pride in being one of Pakistan’s employee-centric companies. The LCCI Award and other accolades are a continued recognition of the dedication of Systems Limited’s highly skilled workforce.

Mr. Asif Peer, CEO/Managing Director at Systems, expressed his gratitude on this auspicious occasion, “I am extremely humbled and thankful to the President of Pakistan, his grace, Dr. Arif Alvi, the government, and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for this auspicious recognition awarded to Systems Limited. I want to extend my gratitude to the entire Systems team and leadership. I ensure you that we are collectively working towards creating more employment opportunities in Pakistan, growing our global footprint, and expanding our workforce and offerings.” He recognized its employees as the mainstay for this noble achievement.

“The investment opportunities are growing in Pakistan, especially for the IT industry. Credit goes to the government for focusing on ICT as it has resulted in a growth in IT exports, and the entire nation is benefitting. I would like to thank the government for extending its support for the startup ecosystem; we look forward to working closely with the government in this great initiative of supporting startups and incubations. The IT industry is attracting Venture Capitalists, investing in the industry, which is most likely to benefit the domestic business and result in an increased influx of foreign exchange. The government's attention to the digitization of the domestic industries is very crucial, especially in the capacity building for SMEs to have different solutions. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our colleagues, stakeholders, and partners”, said Asif Peer.

Asif Akram, COO at Systems Limited, received the accolade and stated, “It is humbling to be at the receiving end of this huge honor, but we must highlight our end goal, which is the advancement and well-being of our economy." He further shared, “Together, we will continue to strive to make the IT industry one of the biggest Pakistani industries and go all-out to introduce our country as the most cost-effective and resilient country for outsourcing IT-enabled business processes.”