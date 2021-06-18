Ushna Shah slams vlogger Rosie Gabrielle over Hunza photos

Known for her unapologetic opinions, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah recently lashed out at Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle over the latter's claims about local tourist destroying the gorgeous valley of Hunza. Further, Shah wants the government to stop handing out YouTube visas.

Earlier, Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle expressed her concerns through her social media handle that reckless local tourists are destroying Hunza as piling garbage in the beautiful valley pose a threat to its beauty.

However, Gabrielle's reservations were met with criticism by Ushna. The Balaa star took to her Instagram handle and went on to say, "You know what we don't appreciate? Judgmental, condescending, "white saviour" wanna-be's. We don't need YOU to 'fix us',"

Further, Shah went to say "Government of Pakistan needs to stop handing out YouTube visas."

Moreover, Popular host Anoushey Ashraf also shared her stance on Hunza Fest and agreed that locals should be kept on board while organizing events.

"I am all for music festivals and I have attended many as well, But I feel it should be done responsibly. It should happen with the compliance of what the locals want and it should definitely be safe."

With tourism resuming in Pakistan after the third spell of coronavirus and the majority of tourist flocking to the North, the locals have many objections and it seems that the festivals and parties have not sat well with them as it clashes with their culture.