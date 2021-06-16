Rosie Gabrielle says reckless tourists are destroying Hunza

Pakistan is home to dynamic landscapes and picturesque valleys but hands down Hunza valley is heaven on earth cradling nature and beauty, Hunza leaves the tourists enchanted but the immense craze of tourism comes with a cost.

With tourism resuming in Pakistan after the third spell of coronavirus and the majority of tourist flocking to Hunza, the locals yet again have made a point to vocalise about piling garbage in the gorgeous valley.

Canadian traveller Rosie Gabrielle took to social media and shared her two cents on the matter that require utmost urgency. Penning a note, she conveys the sentiments of the outraged locals as she pinpointed the reckless behaviour of local tourists.

"As tourism rises in Pakistan, especially local tourists, there is a growing problem that needs to be immediately addressed before it’s too late. Since Covid happened and travelling outside the country has decreased, there’s been an influx of people flocking north," she began, adding, "But instead of bringing just their smiles and leaving only good memories, they are bringing bad behaviours, drugs, vulgarity, rave parties and leaving a lot of TRASH!"

Commenting on her experience, she said, "One of my worst experiences in Pakistan was when I started to go north. If you followed me then, you’d see I almost had a nervous breakdown from the amount of disturbance I received from local tourists. I can’t even imagine what locals experience every day. It was so bad I ran far into the mountains for many weeks to escape these people."

Rosie added that she "understand that people need to express themselves, release pent up energies and get out of their suffocating lives." She added, "But coming to sacred land, feeling privileged and entitled to destroy it, bringing your toxic habits to innocent communities is NOT okay! By introducing these behaviours and substances you are destroying a culture. By leaving your trash, ur demolishing the land and disrespecting the house of God."

Further, she commented: "I received countless messages from local Hunza people, pleading me to help stop this carnage. They are losing their traditional values, indigenous cultures and land. Because this world is not ours to destroy. These lands and cultures are not yours to abuse," she wrote.

"The north is pure, please keep it that way or stay home," she concluded.