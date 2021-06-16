KU professor jailed for 8 years for harassing female colleague online

KARACHI – A court has awarded eight-year imprisonment to a professor of a public university for harassing a female teacher on the internet.

District and Sessions’ judge (East) Khalid Hussain Shahani also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on Dr Farhan Kamrani, an assistant professor at the psychology department of the University of Karachi, under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

The sentence was announced after the count found Kamrain guilty of impersonating a female colleague and committing an “offence against modesty of a natural person and minor” in 2016, local media reported.

The accused was shifted to jail from the court where he had reached to get bail in the case.

In October 2016, a female teacher had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Circle, stating that someone had shared a link on the page of Greenwich University, containing pornographic pictures created by mixing her original pictures and using abusive language, Dawn reported.

The investigation team sent a request to Facebook, seeking details of a fake ID made in the name of the victim and being used for sharing the objectionable pictures.

After the officials of the social media site shared details, the FIA team arrested the suspect from his house. The accused during the interrogation had confessed to the crime but later denied allegations while recording statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and pleaded not guilty in the case.

Special public prosecutor Zakir Hussain informed the court that FIA team had seized the computer and broadband modem for forensic examination, adding that evidence were recovered from the devices.

On the other hand, defence counsel raising objection said that the investigators did not produce the evidence recovered from the computers and pictures from the fake ID.

He had requested the court to acquit his client in the case.