09:38 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Lahore warden stops car with 74 traffic violations
The City Traffic Police Lahore on Wednesday seized documents of a car as the driver had committed 74 violations and failed to pay fines of Rs36,400.

The traffic police on its twitter handle shared the picture of the car, which was being used by Nigerian national but it was not registered in his name.

The driver had jumped traffic signals 43 times while violated speed limits 28 times and he also violated one-way traffic rules three times, said the police.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi in a statement said that police have seized documents of more than 20,000 cars after the owners failed to pay the fines.

Asking people to respect the law, he said that 17 teams are taking actions against e-challan defaulters in the city. 

