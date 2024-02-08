ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities suspended mobile internet service across Pakistan as millions of voters went to polls, and the shocking move added to the controversy swirling around the controversial polls.
As people faced hard times finding their vore, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shared update on the functionality of Election Management System (EMS), assuring that it will continue regardless of internet access.
The officials of country's top electoral watchdog said EMS would work smoothly despite limited internet access.
Delving into details, ECP officials said internet outage will cause delays in dissemination of results in some areas, but overall the integrity of the election will not be compromised. ECP said results, once generated, would remain inviolable.
For the cumbersome process, presiding officers are equipped to access EMS, facilitating the creation of Form 45 – a baicc document delineating polling station outcomes.
After completion of polling process, PO will affix a snap outside the polling station, simultaneously transmitting it to the respective ROs.
