Elections 2024: Ballot boxes snatched from presiding officer in Karachi's NA-232

LAHORE - Pakistan's largest city Karachi saw the unfortunate incident in NA-232, as armed members of a political party snatched ballot papers from election staffers, prompting a response from Election Commission of Pakistan.

As women staff members were carrying out their responsibilities, some unidentified members snatched ballot papers sack, and managed to escape.

The group members forcibly barged into the premises, touting firearms and even harassed the polling staff.

Cops responded promptly, rushing to the site but the culprits escaped.

Following the incident, ECP Sindh directed Returning Officer and District Monitoring Officer to provide comprehensive report on the matter.

The spokesperson also called for deployment of extra police and Rangers personnel.