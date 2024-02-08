Elections 2024: Ballot boxes snatched from presiding officer in Karachi's NA-232

LAHORE - Pakistan's largest city Karachi saw the unfortunate incident in NA-232, as armed members of a political party snatched ballot papers from election staffers, prompting a response from Election Commission of Pakistan.
As women staff members were carrying out their responsibilities, some unidentified members snatched ballot papers sack, and managed to escape.
The group members forcibly barged into the premises, touting firearms and even harassed the polling staff.
Cops responded promptly, rushing to the site but the culprits escaped.
Following the incident, ECP Sindh directed Returning Officer and District Monitoring Officer to provide comprehensive report on the matter.
The spokesperson also called for deployment of extra police and Rangers personnel.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
