China congratulates Pakistan on smooth elections, calls for political unity

ISLAMABAD – China has congratulated Pakistan for conducting general elections and called for political unity in the country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning felicitated Islamabad for holding general elections of the national and provincial assemblies in 'steady and smooth manner', hoping that all political parties in Pakistan could work together to form a new government.

The spokeswoman in a press briefing said Beijing noted general elections in Pakistan were held in generally steady and smooth manner, and offered congratulations.

It said China respects the choices of Pakistani people and sincerely hopes that relevant parties will work together to uphold political solidarity and social stability.

She added that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and Beijing hoped to work with Islamabad to build on traditional friendship.

China also eyes building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The spokesperson said all political parties in Pakistan need to stick to solidarity and work together to solve relevant issues.

Pakistan saw political uncertainty in the aftermath of general election, with dozens of constituency results facing challenges in court and rival parties negotiating possible coalitions.