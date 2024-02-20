China congratulates Pakistan on smooth elections, calls for political unity

'Beijing respects choice made by Pakistani people'
ISLAMABAD – China has congratulated Pakistan for conducting general elections and called for political unity in the country.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning felicitated Islamabad for holding general elections of the national and provincial assemblies in 'steady and smooth manner', hoping that all political parties in Pakistan could work together to form a new government.
The spokeswoman in a press briefing said Beijing noted general elections in Pakistan were held in generally steady and smooth manner, and offered congratulations.
It said China respects the choices of Pakistani people and sincerely hopes that relevant parties will work together to uphold political solidarity and social stability.
She added that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and Beijing hoped to work with Islamabad to build on traditional friendship.
China also eyes building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.
The spokesperson said all political parties in Pakistan need to stick to solidarity and work together to solve relevant issues.
Pakistan saw political uncertainty in the aftermath of general election, with dozens of constituency results facing challenges in court and rival parties negotiating possible coalitions.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
