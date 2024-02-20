Search

World's most Powerful Passports in 2024 revealed: Check Pakistan's ranking here

Web Desk
09:27 AM | 20 Feb, 2024
World's most Powerful Passports in 2024 revealed: Check Pakistan's ranking here

Pakistani passport remains in dire straits in global rankings, standing as fourth weakest in the world, according to latest data shared by residence advisory firm Henley & Partners.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2024, the country of 240 million is placed at 106th position on the list - the fourth-worst in the index, with visa-free access to 34 destinations across the globe.

Since 2006, when the index was established, Pakistan's ranking has fallen from 79th to 101 — due to a lack of holistic policy-making to attract visitors and investors from abroad.

The other three passports that rank lower than Pakistan’s are war-torn nations Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

In previous years, Pakistani passport holders got visa-free access to 31 nations but in the newly unveiled index, the Pakistani passport has added 3 more places.

Pakistan's previous Ranking on Henley Passport Index

Experts attributed the poor ranking to strained ties with several countries, deteriorating economic situation, and brittle sign agreements for free movement. Some of the war-ravaged countries including Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, and Libya have all been placed above Pakistan on the list.

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain take top spot amongst the world's powerful passports, here's the list

World's most powerful passports

France 
Germany
Italy
Japan
Singapore
Spain
Finland 
Netherlands
South Korea
Sweden
Austria 
Denmark
Ireland
Luxembourg
United Kingdom
Belgium 
Norway
Portugal
Australia 
Greece
Malta
New Zealand
Switzerland
Canada 

Worst passports to hold in 2024

Laos
Liberia
Djibouti 
Myanmar
South Sudan 
Iran 
Lebanon
Nigeria
Sudan
Eritrea 
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh 
North Korea
Libya 
Nepal
Palestinian Territory
Somalia 
Yemen 
Pakistan 
Iraq 
Syria 
Afghanistan 

11:04 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against dollar in inter-bank

Gold & Silver Rate

05:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 20 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 207
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

