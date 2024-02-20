World's most Powerful Passports in 2024 revealed: Check Pakistan's ranking here

Pakistani passport remains in dire straits in global rankings, standing as fourth weakest in the world, according to latest data shared by residence advisory firm Henley & Partners.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2024, the country of 240 million is placed at 106th position on the list - the fourth-worst in the index, with visa-free access to 34 destinations across the globe.

Since 2006, when the index was established, Pakistan's ranking has fallen from 79th to 101 — due to a lack of holistic policy-making to attract visitors and investors from abroad.

The other three passports that rank lower than Pakistan’s are war-torn nations Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

In previous years, Pakistani passport holders got visa-free access to 31 nations but in the newly unveiled index, the Pakistani passport has added 3 more places.

Pakistan's previous Ranking on Henley Passport Index

Experts attributed the poor ranking to strained ties with several countries, deteriorating economic situation, and brittle sign agreements for free movement. Some of the war-ravaged countries including Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, and Libya have all been placed above Pakistan on the list.

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain take top spot amongst the world's powerful passports, here's the list

World's most powerful passports

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Singapore

Spain

Finland

Netherlands

South Korea

Sweden

Austria

Denmark

Ireland

Luxembourg

United Kingdom

Belgium

Norway

Portugal

Australia

Greece

Malta

New Zealand

Switzerland

Canada

Worst passports to hold in 2024

Laos

Liberia

Djibouti

Myanmar

South Sudan

Iran

Lebanon

Nigeria

Sudan

Eritrea

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

North Korea

Libya

Nepal

Palestinian Territory

Somalia

Yemen

Pakistan

Iraq

Syria

Afghanistan