World's most Powerful Passports in 2024 revealed: Check Pakistan's ranking here

Pakistani passport remains in dire straits in global rankings, standing as fourth weakest in the world, according to latest data shared by residence advisory firm Henley & Partners.
According to the Henley Passport Index 2024, the country of 240 million is placed at 106th position on the list - the fourth-worst in the index, with visa-free access to 34 destinations across the globe.
Since 2006, when the index was established, Pakistan's ranking has fallen from 79th to 101 — due to a lack of holistic policy-making to attract visitors and investors from abroad.
The other three passports that rank lower than Pakistan’s are war-torn nations Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.
In previous years, Pakistani passport holders got visa-free access to 31 nations but in the newly unveiled index, the Pakistani passport has added 3 more places.
Experts attributed the poor ranking to strained ties with several countries, deteriorating economic situation, and brittle sign agreements for free movement. Some of the war-ravaged countries including Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, and Libya have all been placed above Pakistan on the list.
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain take top spot amongst the world's powerful passports, here's the list
France
Germany
Italy
Japan
Singapore
Spain
Finland
Netherlands
South Korea
Sweden
Austria
Denmark
Ireland
Luxembourg
United Kingdom
Belgium
Norway
Portugal
Australia
Greece
Malta
New Zealand
Switzerland
Canada
Laos
Liberia
Djibouti
Myanmar
South Sudan
Iran
Lebanon
Nigeria
Sudan
Eritrea
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
North Korea
Libya
Nepal
Palestinian Territory
Somalia
Yemen
Pakistan
Iraq
Syria
Afghanistan
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
