Pakistan post-election gridlock continues as PPP, PMLN talks end without breakthrough

ISLAMABAD – No major party in Pakistan including PML-N, PPP, or PTI won necessary seats in the February 8 general elections to secure majority, leaving it unclear who will be picked as the cash-strapped country's next prime minister.
Amid the talks, PPP and PML-N leaders met for fifth time but the huddle ended without any breakthrough. Two sides had two separate sittings at Ishaq Dar’s residence in Islamabad’s minister’s enclave.
Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murad Ali Shah and Nadeem Afzal Chan visited PML-N leader's residence but failed to bring any major agreement and called it a day.
Meanwhile, another round of talks is now scheduled for today (Tuesday).
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz turned out as largest group in NA after independents, with 75 seats. PPP stood third with 54 seats.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
