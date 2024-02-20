Pakistan post-election gridlock continues as PPP, PMLN talks end without breakthrough

ISLAMABAD – No major party in Pakistan including PML-N, PPP, or PTI won necessary seats in the February 8 general elections to secure majority, leaving it unclear who will be picked as the cash-strapped country's next prime minister.

Amid the talks, PPP and PML-N leaders met for fifth time but the huddle ended without any breakthrough. Two sides had two separate sittings at Ishaq Dar’s residence in Islamabad’s minister’s enclave.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murad Ali Shah and Nadeem Afzal Chan visited PML-N leader's residence but failed to bring any major agreement and called it a day.

Meanwhile, another round of talks is now scheduled for today (Tuesday).

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz turned out as largest group in NA after independents, with 75 seats. PPP stood third with 54 seats.