US calls for probe into interference, rigging claims in Pakistan’s Elections 2024

Caretaker PM rejects alleged electoral fraud claims

Web Desk
09:03 AM | 13 Feb, 2024
WASHINGTON - United States again called on Pakistani authorities to probe irregularities in Pakistan’s general elections as protests take place across the country amid rigging allegations.

Election 2024 results gave an unexpected scenario to already crisis-hit country as PTI-backed candidates bagged most seats despite facing crackdown. But with no winner, the country of 240 million remains in state of turmoil as several parties claimed they would be forming a government.

Amid the protests and turmoil, Washington expressed concerns regarding the complexities observed in Elections 2024.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasised the imperative of thoroughly looking into allegations of election interference and fraud in compliance with the local laws.

Mr. Miller stressed his commitment to support the rule of law, upholding constitutional principles, ensuring a free media, and encouraging a civil society.

The spokesperson further denounced political violence and cellular and internet service blocking during election period.

For the ongoing discussions among political parties to form Pakistan's new government, Miller stated that it is premature to make any conclusions at the moment.

He highlighted United States' willingness to work with the elected leadership chosen by the Pakistani people.

