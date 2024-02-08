Check Pakistan Election Results 2024 online

LAHORE – Pakistan on Thursday held voting for the general elections 2024. Soon as the polling culminated at 5:00 pm, voters are now eagerly waiting for the results.

As many as 12.8 million voters are supposed to use their right to elect members on 265 National Assembly and 590 provincial assembly seats. A total of 166 political parties contested in the elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assigned 150 different symbols to registered political parties while 174 have been allotted to independent candidates.

The ECP set up 90,675 polling stations – 25,320 for men and 23,952 for women - across the country. The number of joint polling stations stood at 41,403. In Punjab, 50,944 polling stations – 14,556 for men, 14,036 for women and 22,352 joint – have been established for the voting process.

The electoral watchdog has developed an Election Management System (EMS) to file results. The software designed by a private company will work even offline. It will carry data of Forms 45 and 47 after the completion of the voting process.

Voting was held in 265 National Assembly constituencies across the country with intense competition is expected among top political parties, including PML-N and PTI.

