Google Doodle reminds Pakistanis to vote on Election Day

The 2024 general election is finally here. Polling stations opened at 8 am for what is being billed as the controversial polls as the country's key opposition leader remains behind bars.

As 128 million voters heading to polls, search engine Google marked the occasion with a Doodle on its homepage.

The key page shows ballot box covered in Pakistani Flag beneath and it covered Google text.

Google doodle symbolizes doodle with the ongoing democratic process in the Asian nation.

Meanwhile, polling process continued nationwide and will continue till 5pm. Election Commission has made arrangements for 0.7 million ballot boxes across the country, with over 276,000 polling booths in place for voters.