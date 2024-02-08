Pakistan Elections: Terror attack on paramilitary vehicle leaves one personnel martyred

PESHAWAR - Militants targeted security personnel deployed on election duty as polling process is underway in Pakistan.

Reports in local media said a Quick Response Force (QRF) team was ambushed in Kot Azam, Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the martyrdom of FC security personnel.

The incident left details unclear due to disruptions in internet and cellular coverage, hampering efforts to ascertain further information.

Mobile phones and internet services remain suspended as voting in general elections across the country amid violence that claimed lives of 30 people.

Authorities stopped the mobile phone services as safety measure to law and order amid the polls.

In a statement, Pakistan's interior ministry said mobile services remain suspended nationwide to maintain the law and order situation and tackle threats.

It said precious lives have been lost in recent attacks and security measures are crucial to maintain law and order and to deal with potential threats.