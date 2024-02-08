Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General Elections

Pakistan Elections: Terror attack on paramilitary vehicle leaves one personnel martyred

Web Desk
09:52 AM | 8 Feb, 2024
Pakistan Elections: Terror attack on paramilitary vehicle leaves one personnel martyred
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR - Militants targeted security personnel deployed on election duty as polling process is underway in Pakistan.

Reports in local media said a Quick Response Force (QRF) team was ambushed in Kot Azam, Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the martyrdom of FC security personnel.

The incident left details unclear due to disruptions in internet and cellular coverage, hampering efforts to ascertain further information.

Mobile phones and internet services remain suspended as voting in general elections across the country amid violence that claimed lives of 30 people.

Authorities stopped the mobile phone services as safety measure to law and order amid the polls.

In a statement, Pakistan's interior ministry said mobile services remain suspended nationwide to maintain the law and order situation and tackle threats.

It said precious lives have been lost in recent attacks and security measures are crucial to maintain law and order and to deal with potential threats.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:34 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Delays reported in polling process amid no phone, ...

09:00 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Security beefed up in Pakistan on Election Day in shadow of terror ...

08:40 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Mobile phone services, internet suspended in Pakistan as voting ...

08:08 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

General Elections 2024: Polling underway across Pakistan amid strict ...

08:00 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

LIVEBLOG | All the latest updates on Pakistan General Elections 2024

08:24 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-54 Rawalpindi – Ghulam Sarwar ...

Most viewed

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

11:06 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Check Election Duty List 2024

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

09:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

Advertisement

Latest

09:52 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Elections: Terror attack on paramilitary vehicle leaves one personnel martyred

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: