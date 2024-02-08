Elections 2024: Delays reported in polling process amid no phone, internet services

With millions of voters heading to polls across Pakistan, internet and mobile phone services shutdowns marred the polling process.

Amid no or limited internet and phone services, the polling process has been delayed at various stations due to technical, and logistical issues.

In many polling stations in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the polling materials have not yet been distributed while in many regions, polling staff has not received the necessary materials.

In country's largest city Karachi, polling process at NA-232 polling stations remains suspended due to the non-availability of polling boxes and the absence of polling agents.

At PS-2, polling remains suspended in wake of incomplete preparations at polling station.

Ghotki's NA-198 Dharki also saw haphazard polling process with absence of polling agents.

Pakistan started polling process for the general elections as 128 million voters are heading to polls to vote for nearly 18,000 candidates contesting the General Elections 2024 on February 8 for 1,125 seats in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

Thursday is a public holiday in Pakistan to make polling process more convenient for the voters to exercise their right to vote.

As the country saw subdued election campaign, excited voters rushed to the polling station before time. Pakistan established over 90000 polling stations in all four provinces.