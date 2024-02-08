Mobile phone services, internet suspended in Pakistan as voting underway

ISLAMABAD - Mobile phones and internet services remain suspended as voting started in general elections across the country that started amid violence that claimed lives of 30 people.
Authorities stopped the mobile phone services as safety measure to law and order amid the polls.
In a statement, Pakistan's interior ministry said mobile services remain suspended nationwide to maintain the law and order situation and tackle threats.
It said precious lives have been lost in recent attacks and security measures are crucial to maintain law and order and to deal with potential threats.
NetBlocks, which monitors mobile and internet availability, said Live network data shows disruption to mobile internet in Pakistan with high impact to second-largest operator Zong, corroborating widespread user reports of outages; the incident comes as polls open on election day.
⚠ Confirmed: Live network data show a disruption to mobile internet in #Pakistan with high impact to second-largest operator Zong, corroborating widespread user reports of outages; the incident comes as polls open on election day 📵 #PakistanElection2024 pic.twitter.com/XWIyU1BKvO— NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 8, 2024
Amid the polling process, people in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities are facing suspension of internet and mobile services.
With no mobile phone services, citizens are facing inconvenience to communicate with their loved ones.
Amid the security threats, Pakistan also closed its border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran to ensure security during elections.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
