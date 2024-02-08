Security beefed up in Pakistan on Election Day in shadow of terror attacks

LAHORE – Security has been beefed up across Pakistan, especially in sensitive regions, in shadow of possible militant activities.
As the country saw multiple attacks in Balochistan, the country's incumbent authorities issued stern measures to beef up security.
The country also suspended mobile phone services nationwide citing need to maintain law and order.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh instructed district police officers to coordinate with intelligence personnel and ensure heightened vigilance for the safety of voters, candidates, polling staff, and materials during the upcoming general elections.
He also called for increased police patrolling and snap-checking at the district level in response to recent tragic events, including blasts in Pishin and Qila Saifullah that resulted in loss of lives and injuries.
The incidents raised concerns about security, especially with the approaching polls. The proactive measures aim to address these concerns by strengthening security measures.
A day before elections, twin blasts targeted candidates' offices in Balochistan, resulting in the tragic loss of more than two dozen people.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.