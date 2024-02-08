Search

Security beefed up in Pakistan on Election Day in shadow of terror attacks

Web Desk
09:00 AM | 8 Feb, 2024
Security beefed up in Pakistan on Election Day in shadow of terror attacks

LAHORE – Security has been beefed up across Pakistan, especially in sensitive regions, in shadow of possible militant activities.

As the country saw multiple attacks in Balochistan, the country's incumbent authorities issued stern measures to beef up security.

The country also suspended mobile phone services nationwide citing need to maintain law and order.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh instructed district police officers to coordinate with intelligence personnel and ensure heightened vigilance for the safety of voters, candidates, polling staff, and materials during the upcoming general elections.

He also called for increased police patrolling and snap-checking at the district level in response to recent tragic events, including blasts in Pishin and Qila Saifullah that resulted in loss of lives and injuries.

The incidents raised concerns about security, especially with the approaching polls. The proactive measures aim to address these concerns by strengthening security measures.

A day before elections, twin blasts targeted candidates' offices in Balochistan, resulting in the tragic loss of more than two dozen people. 

Mobile phone services suspended across Pakistan as voting underway

Web Desk

