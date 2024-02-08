Has former Pakistan Army chief Gen (r) Qamar Bajwa suffered heart attack?

ISLAMABAD – Reports were rife Thursday morning that Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has suffered a heart attack.

The unverified reports claimed that the former four star general, who stepped down on November 29, 2022, was admitted to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

However, it has been confirmed now that Gen (r) Bajwa is doing fine and the misleading reports were peddled to malign Bajwa on Election Day (Feb 8, 2024).

Bajwa took charge as the commander of powerful Pakistani military for three years in November 2016, but was granted extension in mid-2019 by then-Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan was later ousted and till date he continues to blame Bajwa and the military establishment for changing course and conspiring to remove him from office.

