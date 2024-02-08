Estranged PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz arrested from Shakargarh

NAROWAL – Daniyal Aziz, the disgruntled PML-N leader, who is contesting election as an independent candidate has been detained by local authorities near Sanyari in Shakargarh.

Daniyal's rivals say his supporters attacked their polling agent in Rupochak and opened fire on his vehicle.

Reports in local media said cops surrounded vehicle of former minister and took him away. It comes at a time when about 128 million people are voting for General Elections 2024. Polling process is underway and will continue till 5:00pm.

Media correspondents, who tried covering the detention, have said they are also facing police high-handedness and confiscation of their mobile phones.

More to follow...