Search

ad
Pakistan General Elections

Estranged PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz arrested from Shakargarh

Web Desk
01:54 PM | 8 Feb, 2024
Estranged PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz arrested from Shakargarh
Source: File Photo

NAROWAL – Daniyal Aziz, the disgruntled PML-N leader, who is contesting election as an independent candidate has been detained by local authorities near Sanyari in Shakargarh.

Daniyal's rivals say his supporters attacked their polling agent in Rupochak and opened fire on his vehicle.

Reports in local media said cops surrounded vehicle of former minister and took him away. It comes at a time when about 128 million people are voting for General Elections 2024. Polling process is underway and will continue till 5:00pm. 

Media correspondents, who tried covering the detention, have said they are also facing police high-handedness and confiscation of their mobile phones.

More to follow...

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan General Elections

12:18 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-56 Election Results: PML-N's Hanif Abbasi vs APML's Sheikh Rashid

06:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Government employees refusing to perform election duty to be arrested

04:16 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Caught on camera! PML-N, PPP leaders distribute cash to voters ahead ...

10:51 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

PTI local leader gunned down in Abbottabad days before Pakistan ...

01:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Mian Azhar arrested ahead of PTI's election rally in Lahore

03:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Nawaz Sharif presents PML-N manifesto for Elections 2024

Pakistan General Elections

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

09:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

07:46 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-47 Islamabad – Tariq Fazal ...

11:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Here's what to do if your vote has already been cast

01:13 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

How to cast vote on February 8 in Pakistan? Check step-by-step guide ...

08:08 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

General Elections 2024: Polling underway across Pakistan amid strict ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:26 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Polling time to not be extended, clarifies ECP

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

07:47 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: