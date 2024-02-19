Terrorist killed as attack on NA-43 polling station repulsed

TANK – An attacker was gunned down in an attack on a polling station in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

Over two dozen assailants opened fire on polling station formed in Kot Azam Middle School during polling for the NA-43 constituency. The attack triggered a crossfire between the police and assailants.

Several militants were reported to be injured in the attack while the voting process was suspended as cops and armed forces began clearance operation.

Residents of the country's northwestern region told the media about receiving threat calls as terror groups warned the masses against exercising their voting rights.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission suspended the polling process in six polling stations due to deteriorating law and order conditions on February 8.