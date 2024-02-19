Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General Elections

Pakistan Elections: Re-polling to be held in NA-43 today

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 19 Feb, 2024
Pakistan Elections: Re-polling to be held in NA-43 today

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan is set to hold re-polls at six polling stations on Monday, 11 days after the country conducted its general elections.

ECP ordered re-polling in six polling stations of NA-43, Tank-cum-Dera Ismael Khan, as polling on February 8 was interrupted because of the law and order situation.

The re-polling process was initially slated for February 17, 2024 but it was delayed.

Pakistan's electoral watchdog directed Chief Secretary, IGP, and other law enforcement agencies of KP to coordinate and ensure a conducive environment for the public in this matter.

In NA-43, Dawar Khan Kundi, an independent candidate turned out winner with 63,556 votes, while JUI-F Asad Mehmood was the runner-up with 62,730 votes.

ECP withholds results in three constituencies, orders re-polling

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:42 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PM Kakar skips IHC summons for second time in missing Baloch ...

09:51 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital to receive heavy rains amid ...

09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

09:02 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Elections: Re-polling to be held in NA-43 today

11:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

At Doha meeting, Pakistan backs plan to appoint UN special envoy on ...

09:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Zardari to be PPP's nominee for president's office, confirms Bilawal

Most viewed

01:37 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election ...

06:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, ...

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before ...

08:37 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Fazlur Rehman eats own words on Gen Faiz’s role in Imran Khan's ...

02:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Rawalpindi Commissioner arrested after startling press conference ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:42 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PM Kakar skips IHC summons for second time in missing Baloch students' case

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 19 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 19th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: