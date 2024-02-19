Pakistan Elections: Re-polling to be held in NA-43 today

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan is set to hold re-polls at six polling stations on Monday, 11 days after the country conducted its general elections.

ECP ordered re-polling in six polling stations of NA-43, Tank-cum-Dera Ismael Khan, as polling on February 8 was interrupted because of the law and order situation.

The re-polling process was initially slated for February 17, 2024 but it was delayed.

Pakistan's electoral watchdog directed Chief Secretary, IGP, and other law enforcement agencies of KP to coordinate and ensure a conducive environment for the public in this matter.

In NA-43, Dawar Khan Kundi, an independent candidate turned out winner with 63,556 votes, while JUI-F Asad Mehmood was the runner-up with 62,730 votes.