ECP withholds results in three constituencies, orders re-polling

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered re-polling at certain polling stations in one national and two provincial constituencies as it withheld results owing to terrorism incident and chaos at polling stations in general election 2024.

It has stopped the results of NA-88 Khushab, Sindh’s PS-18 Ghotki and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s PK-90 Kohat, order re-polling on February 15.

In NA-28, polling material was snatched and set on fire at 26 polling stations, the electoral watchdog said, adding that polling will be held at these polling stations on Feb 15.

In PS-18, unknown men snatched polling material from officials at two polling stations. Fresh voting will be held at these polling stations next week.

ECP further said that terrorists destroyed polling material of 15 polling stations, adding that re-voting will be held on Feb 15.