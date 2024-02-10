Search

LHC takes up pleas against PML-N, IPP candidates' victory in elections 2024

07:56 PM | 10 Feb, 2024
LHC takes up pleas against PML-N, IPP candidates' victory in elections 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed multiple petitions for hearing against election results of 20 constituencies in Punjab where most the PML-N candidates, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Attar Tarar, secured victory. 

LHC’s Justice Baqar Najafi will take up the petition on Feb 12 (Monday) as the Registrar Office has issued cause list of the cases. 

PTI-backed candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid has challenged the victory of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in NA-130. She contended that the former premier had lost the polls as per the form 45, adding that form 47 was changed to declare him winner. She has made the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), returning officer and others parties in the petition. 

Separately, PTI-backed candidate Shehzad Farooq challenged the results of NA-119 where PML-N chief organizer was declared winner. He also complained of not receiving the form NA-45 from the presiding officer. 

Similarly, the victory of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Saiful Malook Khokar, Khwaja Asif, Atta Tarar and other party candidates have been challenged in the high court

Furthermore, results of the Aleem Khan’s victory in NA-117 have also been challenged. The petitioner requested the high court to declare the results null and void and announced re-polling. 

Latest unofficial results show independent candidates are leading the race with 100 seats while PML-N has managed to grab 73 seats followed by PPPP’s 54 and MQM-P’s 17.

ECP withholds results in three constituencies, orders re-polling

07:56 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

LHC takes up pleas against PML-N, IPP candidates' victory in elections 2024

