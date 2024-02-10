LHC takes up pleas against PML-N, IPP candidates' victory in elections 2024

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed multiple petitions for hearing against election results of 20 constituencies in Punjab where most the PML-N candidates, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Attar Tarar, secured victory.
LHC’s Justice Baqar Najafi will take up the petition on Feb 12 (Monday) as the Registrar Office has issued cause list of the cases.
PTI-backed candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid has challenged the victory of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in NA-130. She contended that the former premier had lost the polls as per the form 45, adding that form 47 was changed to declare him winner. She has made the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), returning officer and others parties in the petition.
Separately, PTI-backed candidate Shehzad Farooq challenged the results of NA-119 where PML-N chief organizer was declared winner. He also complained of not receiving the form NA-45 from the presiding officer.
Similarly, the victory of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Saiful Malook Khokar, Khwaja Asif, Atta Tarar and other party candidates have been challenged in the high court
Furthermore, results of the Aleem Khan’s victory in NA-117 have also been challenged. The petitioner requested the high court to declare the results null and void and announced re-polling.
Latest unofficial results show independent candidates are leading the race with 100 seats while PML-N has managed to grab 73 seats followed by PPPP’s 54 and MQM-P’s 17.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
