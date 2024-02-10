Adnan Siddiqui mourns 'death of justice' after Pakistan elections

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui sparked a new controversy with a strong statement on his Instagram story, lamenting the perceived demise of justice and civil rights in the country after the general elections 2024.
Though final results remain pending with results of several constituencies still awaited, allegations of rigging have swirled on social media, fuelling public anger and discontent. Siddiqui, along with other showbiz personalities, voiced his dissent through a sombre announcement.
"The people of Pakistan, including myself, declare the sad death of justice and civil rights in the country," he wrote. He criticized the "lack of ethics" during the process, expressing hope for divine intervention to grant the people the strength to deal with this injustice.
His message concluded with a poignant warning for those he believes facilitated the alleged vote rigging in the February 8 general elections: "This condolence message is for those who facilitated and helped in these atrocities. We will never forget this cruelty and injustice."
Siddiqui's strong language and accusations resonated with some citizens, mirroring their frustrations. However, it also drew criticism for its inflammatory nature and potential to further polarize the already polarized nation.
On the work front, Siddiqui was recently seen in Ghughi, Belapur Ki Dayan and Yeh Dil Mera.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.