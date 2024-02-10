Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif's victory in NA-130 Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid has challenged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s victory in the NA-130 constituency in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was declared victorious in the February 8 general election against Yasmin Rashid a day after the election.

In his petition, Yasmin Rashid's lawyer Ishtiaq Chaudhry has pleaded that Nawaz Sharif has lost the election according to the vote count based on the Form 45. He said that Nawaz Sharif got himself declared winner in the Form 47 in connivance with the authorities.

According to unofficial and unverified results of the NA-130 constituency, Nawaz Sharif obtained 171024 votes while Yasmin got 115043 votes.

Several runner-up candidates have challenged election results in the high court so far.

PTI-backed independent candidate Shehzad Farooq has challenged Maryam Nawaz’s victory in Lahore’s NA-119 constituency. Another PML-N winner Ata Tarar’s success in NA-127 has been challenged in court by PTI-supported independent candidate Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

Another PTI-supported candidate Rehana Dar has petitioned the high court for recount of votes in Sialkot’s NA-71. Rehana Dar has challenged success of PML-N veteran Khawaja Asif in the Sialkot constituency.

In another constituency of Lahore NA-117, IPP president Aleem Khan’s victory has been challenged by the rival candidate.

The result of another National Assembly constituency of Lahore NA-126 has been challenged in Lahore High Court by Malik Tauqeer Khokhar, in which winner Saif ul Malook Khokhar, the RO and the election commission have been made respondents.

Another PML-N winner in Lahore’s PP-169 Malik Khalid Khokhar’s victory has been challenged in court by the opponent.

A PTI-supported independent candidate from Multan’s NA-148 has filed a petition in court for recount of votes of the constituency. Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was declared winner with a narrow margin of votes in NA-148.

PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh has challenged the result of NA-238 in the Sindh High Court. MQM’s Sadiq Iftikhar was declared winner in this constituency of Karachi.

Moreover, the result of NA-248, won by MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been challenged by independent candidate Arsalan Khalid.