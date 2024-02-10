Search

Malala Yousafzai's take on Pakistan's elections sparks debate

Maheen Khawaja
07:38 PM | 10 Feb, 2024
Malala Yousafzai's take on Pakistan's elections sparks debate
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's recent comments on the general elections in Pakistan have ignited public discourse, drawing both praise and criticism.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she called for "free and fair elections," emphasizing transparency in vote counting and respect for the outcome. She further urged acceptance of the voters' decision and prioritizing the nation's democracy and prosperity.

"Pakistan needs free and fair elections, which includes transparency in counting votes and respect for the results. I believe today, as I always have, that we must accept the voters' decision with grace. I hope our elected officials, whether in government or opposition parties, will prioritise democracy and prosperity for the people of Pakistan."

However, not everyone embraced her message. Some netizens criticized her, claiming she "doesn't need permission" to express her views and suggesting she organize her concerns "on a neat spreadsheet." Others questioned her timing, asking why she hadn't spoken out earlier.

