Malala Yousafzai's take on Pakistan's elections sparks debate

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's recent comments on the general elections in Pakistan have ignited public discourse, drawing both praise and criticism.
Taking to her Twitter handle, she called for "free and fair elections," emphasizing transparency in vote counting and respect for the outcome. She further urged acceptance of the voters' decision and prioritizing the nation's democracy and prosperity.
"Pakistan needs free and fair elections, which includes transparency in counting votes and respect for the results. I believe today, as I always have, that we must accept the voters' decision with grace. I hope our elected officials, whether in government or opposition parties, will prioritise democracy and prosperity for the people of Pakistan."
Pakistan needs free and fair elections, which includes transparency in counting votes and respect for the results. I believe today, as I always have, that we must accept the voters' decision with grace. I hope our elected officials, whether in government or opposition parties,…— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) February 9, 2024
However, not everyone embraced her message. Some netizens criticized her, claiming she "doesn't need permission" to express her views and suggesting she organize her concerns "on a neat spreadsheet." Others questioned her timing, asking why she hadn't spoken out earlier.
Please talk on Palestinians. We won't hear anything from you until you don't speak up openly against the Israelis. Even Mia Khalifa talked but you— Tafweez Ur Rehman (@Tafweezur) February 9, 2024
It's been 2 years behan— Liabha Tariq (@Liabhatariq) February 10, 2024
Pakistan needed elections in 2022 which was a constitutional right but that was postponed and what happened next is HISTORY. You just woke up or what?
Is she trying to get an intern job at the White house press department?— Lord Superman (@TheBaaz07) February 9, 2024
My god. Such a banal, generic, bland meaningless statement.
I once passionately defended you to a group of friends who didn't like you.
Well now I fully regret it. Turns out they were right
Shame on you.
Ap so jayein. Itna takaluf na karein. Srr dard na shuru ho jaye.— mueed 🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@0xMueed) February 9, 2024
Ehtiyat karein. Shukria.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
