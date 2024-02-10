Malala Yousafzai's take on Pakistan's elections sparks debate

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's recent comments on the general elections in Pakistan have ignited public discourse, drawing both praise and criticism.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she called for "free and fair elections," emphasizing transparency in vote counting and respect for the outcome. She further urged acceptance of the voters' decision and prioritizing the nation's democracy and prosperity.

"Pakistan needs free and fair elections, which includes transparency in counting votes and respect for the results. I believe today, as I always have, that we must accept the voters' decision with grace. I hope our elected officials, whether in government or opposition parties, will prioritise democracy and prosperity for the people of Pakistan."

However, not everyone embraced her message. Some netizens criticized her, claiming she "doesn't need permission" to express her views and suggesting she organize her concerns "on a neat spreadsheet." Others questioned her timing, asking why she hadn't spoken out earlier.

Please talk on Palestinians. We won't hear anything from you until you don't speak up openly against the Israelis. Even Mia Khalifa talked but you — Tafweez Ur Rehman (@Tafweezur) February 9, 2024

It's been 2 years behan

Pakistan needed elections in 2022 which was a constitutional right but that was postponed and what happened next is HISTORY. You just woke up or what? — Liabha Tariq (@Liabhatariq) February 10, 2024

Is she trying to get an intern job at the White house press department?



My god. Such a banal, generic, bland meaningless statement.



I once passionately defended you to a group of friends who didn't like you.



Well now I fully regret it. Turns out they were right



Shame on you. — Lord Superman (@TheBaaz07) February 9, 2024