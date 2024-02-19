Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

Gang violence continues to haunt Pakistanis and in the latest development, Balaj Tipu, the son of famous gangster Tipu Truckanwala, was gunned down in a targeted killing on Sunday night.

Local police told the media that Balaj Tipu came under attack while attending a wedding ceremony of a former DPS's son in a residential society near Chuhng.

During the gunfire, two other people accompanying Balaj Tipu suffered injuries, and the assailant was also killed in the crossfire.

The son of Lahore-based gangster was moved to Jinnah Hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to avoid any possible clashes, as the deceased had a history of enmities for at least three generations.

The heinous incident is a similar episode of gang violence of 2010 when Balaj Tipu's father Arif Amir, popularly known as Tipu Truckanwala was murdered in the parking lot of Allama Iqbal airport.

The deceased grandfather, Billa Truckanwala was also gunned down due to personal enmity.