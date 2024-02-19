Search

ad
Pakistan

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

Web Desk
09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024
Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore
Source: social media

Gang violence continues to haunt Pakistanis and in the latest development, Balaj Tipu, the son of famous gangster Tipu Truckanwala, was gunned down in a targeted killing on Sunday night.

Local police told the media that Balaj Tipu came under attack while attending a wedding ceremony of a former DPS's son in a residential society near Chuhng.

During the gunfire, two other people accompanying Balaj Tipu suffered injuries, and the assailant was also killed in the crossfire. 

The son of Lahore-based gangster was moved to Jinnah Hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding. 

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to avoid any possible clashes, as the deceased had a history of enmities for at least three generations. 

The heinous incident is a similar episode of gang violence of 2010 when Balaj Tipu's father Arif Amir, popularly known as Tipu Truckanwala was murdered in the parking lot of Allama Iqbal airport.

The deceased grandfather, Billa Truckanwala was also gunned down due to personal enmity.  

Lyari gangster Baba Ladla, 2 others killed amid Rangers operation

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:42 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PM Kakar skips IHC summons for second time in missing Baloch ...

09:51 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital to receive heavy rains amid ...

09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

09:02 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Elections: Re-polling to be held in NA-43 today

11:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

At Doha meeting, Pakistan backs plan to appoint UN special envoy on ...

09:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Zardari to be PPP's nominee for president's office, confirms Bilawal

Pakistan

01:37 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election ...

06:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, ...

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before ...

08:37 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Fazlur Rehman eats own words on Gen Faiz’s role in Imran Khan's ...

02:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Rawalpindi Commissioner arrested after startling press conference ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:42 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PM Kakar skips IHC summons for second time in missing Baloch students' case

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 19 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 19th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: