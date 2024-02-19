Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

Gang violence continues to haunt Pakistanis and in the latest development, Balaj Tipu, the son of famous gangster Tipu Truckanwala, was gunned down in a targeted killing on Sunday night.
Local police told the media that Balaj Tipu came under attack while attending a wedding ceremony of a former DPS's son in a residential society near Chuhng.
During the gunfire, two other people accompanying Balaj Tipu suffered injuries, and the assailant was also killed in the crossfire.
The son of Lahore-based gangster was moved to Jinnah Hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding.
Senior police officers rushed to the spot to avoid any possible clashes, as the deceased had a history of enmities for at least three generations.
The heinous incident is a similar episode of gang violence of 2010 when Balaj Tipu's father Arif Amir, popularly known as Tipu Truckanwala was murdered in the parking lot of Allama Iqbal airport.
The deceased grandfather, Billa Truckanwala was also gunned down due to personal enmity.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
