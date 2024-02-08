Pakistan starts partial resumption of mobile phone networks

ISLAMABAD – The Interior Ministry has announced partial resumption of mobile phone services after they were shut down during the polling process.
Political parties and international observes slammed the disruption of internet and mobile service in the country.
The Interior Ministry has said mobile phone services have been partially restored in parts of the country.
اہم اعلان:— Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) February 8, 2024
ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں موبائل سروسز جزوی طور پر بحال ہونا شروع ہو گئی ہیں۔ جلد پورے ملک میں موبائل سروسز بحال ہو جائیں گے۔#Elections2024
Earlier in the day, the ministry said mobile phone and internet services were suspended across Pakistan owing to security threats.
In a post on X a little after 8pm, it said cellular services have been restored in Bhakkar, Sargodha, Taxila, Gujar Khan Chakri, Loralai, Sibi, Jhal Magsi and all of Sindh except Malir and Karachi.
درج ذیل علاقوں میں موبائل سروس جزوی طور پر بحال کر دی گئی ہے:— Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) February 8, 2024
بھکر، سرگودھا، رالپنڈی ڈویژن: ٹیکسلا، گوجر خان چکری،، بلوچستان: لورالائی، سبی، جھل مگسی
سندھ: پورے صوبے سوائے ملیر اور کراچی کے#Elections2024
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
