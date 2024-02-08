Pakistan starts partial resumption of mobile phone networks

ISLAMABAD – The Interior Ministry has announced partial resumption of mobile phone services after they were shut down during the polling process.

Political parties and international observes slammed the disruption of internet and mobile service in the country.

The Interior Ministry has said mobile phone services have been partially restored in parts of the country.

اہم اعلان:

ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں موبائل سروسز جزوی طور پر بحال ہونا شروع ہو گئی ہیں۔ جلد پورے ملک میں موبائل سروسز بحال ہو جائیں گے۔#Elections2024 — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) February 8, 2024

Earlier in the day, the ministry said mobile phone and internet services were suspended across Pakistan owing to security threats.

In a post on X a little after 8pm, it said cellular services have been restored in Bhakkar, Sargodha, Taxila, Gujar Khan Chakri, Loralai, Sibi, Jhal Magsi and all of Sindh except Malir and Karachi.