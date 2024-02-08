NA-122 Election Results 2024: Khawaja Saad Rafique vs Latif Khosa

LAHORE – The election results continue to pour in after polling for general elections 2024 culminated at 5 pm across Pakistan today (Thursday).

NA-122 is one of high-voltage constituency where PML-N and PTI-backed candidates are going neck to neck as the vote count underway.

According to unofficial results, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has so far secured 1595 votes followed by Latif Khosa with 1414 votes.

NA-122 Live Election Results 2024