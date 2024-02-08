"Let's change Pakistan's destiny!" Cricket stars take to polls

With Pakistan's historic elections underway, renowned cricketers are taking to social media to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote and choose a brighter future for the country.
Shahid Afridi, the iconic "Lala," cast his vote in NA 236 Karachi, setting the example for fans. He proudly shared a picture of his inked thumb, sending a clear message of participation.
https://x.com/SAfridiOfficial/status/1755541603660321004?s=20
Former batsman Muhammad Hafeez used his platform to urge voters to choose wisely. Sharing a joyful photo after voting, he declared, "My vote is for the good of Pakistan and its development."
#vote for better Pakistan 🇵🇰. #Elecciones2024 pic.twitter.com/ne1O5mb2yP— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 8, 2024
T20 Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi framed voting as a national duty, urging citizens to "elect competent representatives" and vote "for the country's best interests." He declared, "Voting isn't just a right; it's our strength! Let's vote for a better Pakistan..."
Voting is not only our right — it is our power!— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 7, 2024
Go and vote tomorrow for better Pakistan InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰
Legendary Wasim Akram highlighted the potential for change through voting, reminding everyone that it's "our right" to choose the best leaders for progress. He concluded with a patriotic note: "It’s our right, so go out and use that power of vote. Pakistan ???????? zindabad."
February 8 is an important day for people of Pakistan. Somewhere inside us we all want to change our fate, our system and way of life and when we vote we use that power to choose the best. It’s our right, so go out and use that power of vote. Pakistan 🇵🇰 zindabad— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 7, 2024
Not one to sit out, fast bowler Omar Gul, aka "Gul Dozer," cast his vote and urged others to follow suit. He passionately advocated, "I voted for Pakistan's development. Join me – bring your families and vote!"
Iftikhar Ahmed also wrote "A humble request to all Pakistanis; Please vote! Don’t boycott! Use your right to elect who you think is best for the nation and the country."
A humble request to all Pakistanis;— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) February 7, 2024
Please vote! ✅
Don’t boycott! ❌
Use your right to elect who you think is best for the nation and the country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Feb-2024/liveblog-pakistan-general-elections-2024-all-the-latest-updates-and-election-results
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.