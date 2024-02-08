WATCH — Is Sana Shoaib Malik on a honeymoon trip?

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who now goes by the name Sana Shoaib Malik, continues to leave the internet in FOMO with her wholesome PDA moments. With a whopping 8.6 million fan followers on social media platform, the Kala Dooriya star once again swept everyone off their feet, this time with a beach getaway and a possible honeymoon hint!

Javed, an acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many successful drama series including Shehr-e-Zaat, Ruswai, Dunk, Pyarey Afzal, and Romeo Weds Heer, enjoys multiple accolades under her belt and a loyal fandom.

The Khaani famed star recently shared a dreamy picture on Instagram Stories showing two people relaxing on beach chairs surrounded by turquoise waters. But that's not all! Javed's Instagram story may possibly hint at a romantic honeymoon with her new husband, as suggested by the other pair of legs in the boomerang shared.

This speculation follows their surprising wedding announcement with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, which sparked online buzz due to Malik's previous marriages.

Malik was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui (divorced in 2010), then to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (with whom he has a son). Recently, rumors of their divorce surfaced, though neither officially confirmed it.

Javed was previously married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. Speculations about their separation arose when they removed each other's photos from social media.

On the professional front, the actress was recently seen in I Love You Zara, Ruswai, Dunk, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Kaala Doriya, and Sukoon. She will next be seen in Mohabbat Ek Saza.