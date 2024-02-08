NA-117 Lahore Election Results 2024: Abdul Aleem Khan vs Ali Ijaz Buttar

LAHORE - The vote count is underway in all national and provincial constituencies across Pakistan after the polling concluded at 5 pm on Thursday.

NA-117 Lahore is one of the sought-after constituencies where Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan faces PTI-backed candidate Ali Ejaz Buttar.

NA-117 Live Election Results

Abdul Aleem Khan Ali Ejaz Buttar Total Votes Total Votes 4119 1819

These are the unofficial results so far.