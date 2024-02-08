Results can come late due to security issues: Chief Election Commissioner

ISLAMABAD – Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has affirmed that the reopening of the internet will be contingent upon the resolution of security concerns.

In an official statement, the CEC emphasized the autonomy of the Election Commission's systems, clarifying that they operate independently from internet services.

“If there is a security issue somewhere, then why should the Election Commission be directed to restore the internet, the best system for announcing results is available, results can come at 8 o'clock and also at 9 o'clock,” said CEC.

Addressing recent internet shutdowns, the CEC underscored that such matters fall outside the Election Commission's purview. He reassured the public that the Commission's internal mechanisms are operational and affirmed ongoing communication with governmental authorities.

Additionally, the CEC asserted the robustness of the Election Commission and reiterated that internet-related issues are not within their mandate.

Regarding voter verification procedures, the CEC highlighted that voters were scheduled to verify their status via the designated helpline number, 8300. Following the issuance of the election scheme, voters are urged to verify their registration status accordingly.

Responding to queries about directing the Election Commission to restore internet services in areas experiencing security challenges, Sikandar Sultan questioned the rationale behind such directives.

He underscored the efficiency of the current system for result announcements, ensuring timely dissemination regardless of internet availability.

Furthermore, he outlined the provision of three polling stations for provincial constituencies and four for national constituencies within the SMS system, facilitating electoral processes despite connectivity issues.