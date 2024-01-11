MQM-P finalises candidates from Karachi for elections 2024; Check full list here

KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has finalised its list of candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming general elections of 2024 from the provincial capital Karachi,

The political party's spokesperson confirmed finalising the candidates on Wednesday after the huddle.

Aasiya Ishaq will be running from NA-232 District Korangi, Javed Hanif will contest from NA-233 District Korangi, and AbuBakar from NA-234.

On the other hand, Iqbal Mehsood will be contesting the general elections from NA-235 District East, while Hassaan Sabir will do so from NA-236.

Further candidates include Raoof Siddiqui from NA-237, Sadiq Iftikhar from NA-238, Arshad Vohra from NA-240, and Dr Farooq Sattar will contest from NA-241.

Mustafa Kamal will run from NA-242 District Kemari, Humayun Usman NA-243, Dr Farooq Sattar from NA-244, Hafeez ud Din NA-245, Ameen ul Haq NA-246, Mustafa Kamal NA-247, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui NA-248 District Central, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui NA-249, and Farhan Chishti from NA-250.