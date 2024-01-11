Foggy Motorways shut down for traffic, disrupting movement across Punjab, KP

LAHORE – Traffic in Punjab, and KP has been severely affected after a cover of fog blanketed all motorways and key highways.

The spokesperson for Motorway police said that several sections in major cities were experiencing thick fog, and that closure of motorway resulted in routine traffic snarls.

NHMP said Motorway M3 from Samundri to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Shorkot to Faisalabad and Motorway M5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir have been closed.

Commuters and commercial vehicle drivers are advised to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. NHMP urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

Motorway police further advised people to avoid unnecessary travelling as some accidents were also reported amid low visibility.

Dense fog disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

